Police: Daleville woman went on Walmart shopping spree with stolen credit card

A Daleville woman was arrested after going on a Walmart shopping spree with someone else’s credit card, police said.

Latoya Shunta Simmons, 39, is being charged with four counts of illegal possession of a credit/debit card and two counts of identity theft.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Simmons was captured on video surveillance using the stolen credit card for four separate purchases totaling $40 at Dothan’s Neighborhood Walmart on Dec. 2.

The next day, Simmons allegedly went to the Ozark Walmart and used the card for two more expensive purchases, totaling about $1,300.

An arrest warrant was issued and Simmons was arrested over the weekend.

Her bonds total $20,000.

