Police: Dothan City School technology specialist is accused of stealing drone

A Dothan City School central office employee is accused of stealing a drone from the school system.

Hunter Wayne Parrish, 43, of Dothan, is being charged with third-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the criminal investigations unit was notified of the alleged theft by Dothan City Schools on Dec. 10.

“It was revealed that Parrish had taken the drone belonging to the board of education that was worth $550,” Owens said. “He took the drone to his home and kept it at his home.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Investigators executed a search warrant, located the drone, and arrested Parrish.

He has been released from jail on a $5,000 bond.

Parrish is currently still employed as a technology specialist with the school system.

“Dothan City Schools will not make a comment on the details of personnel or pending legal matters. Furthermore, any personnel actions are not finalized until approved by Dothan City Board of Education,” DCS Public Information Officer Meagan Dorsey said in a statement.

It is unclear at this time what the drone was being used for at the school, but Owens identified it as a DJI Mavic Pro.

Two years ago, Parrish was put on administrative leave during an investigation into alleged verbal abuse of a student, according to media reports.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.