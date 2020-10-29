 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dothan daycare worker used force on multiple young children to get them to comply
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Dothan daycare worker used force on multiple young children to get them to comply

{{featured_button_text}}
Candelin Hyde

Candelin Hyde, 36, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan daycare worker was arrested Thursday after police say she admitted to abusing several children under the age of six on multiple occasions.

Candelin Hyde, 36, is being charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Hyde was an employee of a local childcare business and was in charge of a classroom of less than 10 kids. Some had developmental disabilities.

“When children would act out or wouldn’t comply with what she wanted them to do, she would apply pressure to the neck and shoulder area, basically pressure points, to make them comply and listen,” Owens said. “It was to the point where several kids went home with bruising and parents brought it to the attention of the daycare.”

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

The management of the daycare asked Hyde about her disciplinary practices and Hyde confirmed the parents’ suspicions. She was immediately terminated from her position.

Police said she admitted to using the same disciplinary technique on six children multiple times from August to October of this year. She was the only teacher in charge of the classroom.

The Dothan Special Investigation Unit is currently in the process of reviewing footage from a classroom camera and Owens said additional charges may be applicable.

The statute Hyde is being charged under indicates a pattern of abuse with physical force being used at least two times toward each child.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Hyde is in jail on bonds totaling $360,000.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert