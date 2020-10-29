Police: Dothan daycare worker used force on multiple young children to get them to comply

A Dothan daycare worker was arrested Thursday after police say she admitted to abusing several children under the age of six on multiple occasions.

Candelin Hyde, 36, is being charged with six counts of aggravated child abuse.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Hyde was an employee of a local childcare business and was in charge of a classroom of less than 10 kids. Some had developmental disabilities.

“When children would act out or wouldn’t comply with what she wanted them to do, she would apply pressure to the neck and shoulder area, basically pressure points, to make them comply and listen,” Owens said. “It was to the point where several kids went home with bruising and parents brought it to the attention of the daycare.”

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The management of the daycare asked Hyde about her disciplinary practices and Hyde confirmed the parents’ suspicions. She was immediately terminated from her position.

Police said she admitted to using the same disciplinary technique on six children multiple times from August to October of this year. She was the only teacher in charge of the classroom.