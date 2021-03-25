Police: Dothan man attacked victim with machete

A Dothan man was arrested after police say he attacked someone with a machete.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Danny Dewayne Williams, 42, is being charged with second-degree aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Williams allegedly struck the victim, who was only identified as a non-family member, causing injuries to a leg and the palms of his hands. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

Williams was arrested in the 100 block of Newberry Lane and his bond was set at $15,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.