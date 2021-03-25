 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dothan man attacked victim with machete
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Dothan man attacked victim with machete

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan man was arrested after police say he attacked someone with a machete.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Danny Dewayne Williams, 42, is being charged with second-degree aggravated assault, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Williams allegedly struck the victim, who was only identified as a non-family member, causing injuries to a leg and the palms of his hands. The extent of the injuries was unclear.

Williams was arrested in the 100 block of Newberry Lane and his bond was set at $15,000.

Danny Dewayne Williams

Danny Dewayne Williams, 47, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

New Zealand Approves Paid Leave After Miscarriage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert