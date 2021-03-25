Police: Dothan man attacked victim with machete

A Dothan man was arrested after police say he attacked someone with a machete.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Danny Dewayne Williams, 42, is being charged with second-degree aggravated assault, according to arrest records.
Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said Williams allegedly struck the victim, who was only identified as a non-family member, causing injuries to a leg and the palms of his hands. The extent of the injuries was unclear.
Williams was arrested in the 100 block of Newberry Lane and his bond was set at $15,000.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today