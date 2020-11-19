 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dothan man broke into vehicle at used car lot to smoke marijuana
0 comments

Police: Dothan man broke into vehicle at used car lot to smoke marijuana

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan man was arrested after police say he broke into a vehicle at a used car lot to smoke marijuana.

Saniy Rodriguez, 20, is being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and first-degree possession of marijuana.

“On Tuesday, Mr. Rodriguez went to the 800 block of South Oates Street, which is a local auto traders lot, and entered into a black Lincoln Navigator, and he went in with the intent to smoke marijuana inside the car,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “While they were in the car, a set of keys was stolen. They also found a quantity of marijuana in an amount that was not just intended for personal use.”

His bonds were set at $5,000.

Saniy Rodriguez

Saniy Rodriguez, 20, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert