Police: Dothan man broke into vehicle at used car lot to smoke marijuana

A Dothan man was arrested after police say he broke into a vehicle at a used car lot to smoke marijuana.
Saniy Rodriguez, 20, is being charged with unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle and first-degree possession of marijuana.
“On Tuesday, Mr. Rodriguez went to the 800 block of South Oates Street, which is a local auto traders lot, and entered into a black Lincoln Navigator, and he went in with the intent to smoke marijuana inside the car,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “While they were in the car, a set of keys was stolen. They also found a quantity of marijuana in an amount that was not just intended for personal use.”
His bonds were set at $5,000.
