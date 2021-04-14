 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dothan man set fire to bed during domestic dispute
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Dothan man set fire to bed during domestic dispute

{{featured_button_text}}
dot generic police arrest.jpg
Metro Creative Graphics

A Dothan man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after allegedly setting the master bedroom aflame during a domestic dispute.

Nikente Nicholes Jones, 41, is being charged with first-degree arson.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police responded to the fire at a home on Thistlewood Drive this morning.

“During a verbal altercation with the victim, Jones allegedly started a fire on the bed in the master bedroom, causing significant damage to the room,” Owens said. “He did so while there were occupants inside the house.”

Owens said the suspect and female victim were involved in a domestic partnership.

Jones was arrested on scene. His bond was set at $60,000.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Blue Origin conducts test launch in Texas

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert