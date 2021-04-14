Police: Dothan man set fire to bed during domestic dispute

A Dothan man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning after allegedly setting the master bedroom aflame during a domestic dispute.

Nikente Nicholes Jones, 41, is being charged with first-degree arson.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said police responded to the fire at a home on Thistlewood Drive this morning.

“During a verbal altercation with the victim, Jones allegedly started a fire on the bed in the master bedroom, causing significant damage to the room,” Owens said. “He did so while there were occupants inside the house.”

Owens said the suspect and female victim were involved in a domestic partnership.

Jones was arrested on scene. His bond was set at $60,000.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.