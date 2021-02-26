Police: Dothan mechanic shop owner admits to stealing customer’s car parts

A Dothan mechanic shop owner was arrested after admitting he stole car parts from a vehicle he was servicing.

Matthew Jerome Taylor, 45, of Ashford, is being charged with first-degree theft of property.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the victim reportedly dropped his vehicle off at Taylor’s mechanic shop for repair on Jan. 6. When the victim returned to retrieve his car, it wouldn’t crank.

During a police investigation, Owens said investigators were told that Taylor instructed an employee to remove both of the vehicle’s catalytic converters.

“Taylor later admitted he had taken them off and sold them to a scrap metal yard,” Owens said.

Converters are usually valued at around $1,200 each.

Taylor was arrested on Thursday and his bond was set at $5,000.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

