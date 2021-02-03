Police: Dothan woman accused of leaving meth in reach of child

A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly leaving methamphetamine in reach of her young child.

Raegan Jaynelle Morris, 40, is being charged with chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said officers responded to call at Morris’ house on Tuesday night.

In the course of the investigation, officers discovered marijuana and methamphetamine was in the home within reach of a child between 10-12 years old. The child disclosed to officers that the substances had been in their presence.

Mullis said that the Department of Human Resources is involved in the case.

Morris’ bonds were set at $10,000 for meth possession charge and $15,000 for the chemical endangerment charge.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915.

