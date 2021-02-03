 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dothan woman accused of leaving meth in reach of child
0 comments
alert top story

Police: Dothan woman accused of leaving meth in reach of child

{{featured_button_text}}
Raegan Jaynelle Morris

Raegan Jaynelle Morris, 40, of Dothan

 Sable Riley

A Dothan woman was arrested after allegedly leaving methamphetamine in reach of her young child.

Raegan Jaynelle Morris, 40, is being charged with chemical endangerment of a child and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Dothan Police Sgt. Tim Mullis said officers responded to call at Morris’ house on Tuesday night.

In the course of the investigation, officers discovered marijuana and methamphetamine was in the home within reach of a child between 10-12 years old. The child disclosed to officers that the substances had been in their presence.

Mullis said that the Department of Human Resources is involved in the case.

Morris’ bonds were set at $10,000 for meth possession charge and $15,000 for the chemical endangerment charge.

Sable Riley is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at sriley@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7915. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert