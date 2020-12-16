 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Police: Dothan woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend during argument
0 comments
top story

Police: Dothan woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend during argument

{{featured_button_text}}

A Dothan woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument.

Rachell Symone Dale, 21, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

On Dec. 10, Dale was at a residence in the 1300 block of Cornell Avenue with the victim, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.

“While there, she got into an argument with the victim. During the course of the argument, she obtained a knife and used it to stab the victim in his left arm, and caused lacerations to his left hand,” Owens said.

The victim required medical attention.

Dale’s bond was set at $30,000.

Rachelle Symone Dale

Rachelle Symone Dale, 21, of Dothan

 Sable Riley
0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Mount Gilead Baptist Church Walk Thru Bethlehem re-enactment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert