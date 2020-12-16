Police: Dothan woman allegedly stabbed boyfriend during argument

A Dothan woman was arrested for allegedly stabbing boyfriend with a kitchen knife during an argument.
Rachell Symone Dale, 21, is being charged with second-degree domestic violence.
On Dec. 10, Dale was at a residence in the 1300 block of Cornell Avenue with the victim, according to Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens.
“While there, she got into an argument with the victim. During the course of the argument, she obtained a knife and used it to stab the victim in his left arm, and caused lacerations to his left hand,” Owens said.
The victim required medical attention.
Dale’s bond was set at $30,000.
