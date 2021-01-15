 Skip to main content
Police investigating male student's death on Troy's main campus
Troy University Police and City of Troy Police are conducting a death investigation on Friday morning after a male student’s body was discovered near Sorrell Chapel on Troy’s main campus.

The identity of the student is not being released at this time and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Officials believe there is no threat to the campus community.

The Pike County Coroner's Office and Forensic Science Department is assisting with the investigation. 

Due to there being an active investigation, no further details are available at this time, according to a release.

