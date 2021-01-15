Police investigating student's death on Troy's main campus

Troy University Police and City of Troy Police are conducting a death investigation on Friday morning after a student’s body was discovered near Sorrell Chapel on Troy’s main campus.

The identity of the student is not being released at this time and the cause of death is still under investigation.

Officials believe there is no threat to the campus community.

Due to there being an active investigation, no further details are available at this time, according to a release.

