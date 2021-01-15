Police investigating student's death on Troy's main campus

Troy University Police and City of Troy Police are conducting a death investigation on Friday morning after a student’s body was discovered near Sorrell Chapel on Troy’s main campus.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The identity of the student is not being released at this time and the cause of death is still under investigation.
Officials believe there is no threat to the campus community.
Due to there being an active investigation, no further details are available at this time, according to a release.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Sable Riley
Reporter II
History nut. Dr. Pepper drinker. Mom.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today