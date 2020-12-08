Police: Marijuana grow rooms discovered in Enterprise residence

ENTERPRISE - An Enterprise couple was arrested after police discovered they were cultivating marijuana inside several bedrooms in their East Park Avenue home.

Florentino Tellechea, 40, and Linda Lek, 32, are both charged with trafficking marijuana.

An Enterprise Police Department press release said detective recovered 60 pounds of packaged marijuana and approximately 48 marijuana plants with a street value in excess of $150,000.

“The occupants of this residence turned several bedrooms into grow rooms to cultivate marijuana,” the press release stated.

During the search that was executed on Dec. 3, six firearms and drug paraphernalia were also recovered.

Tellechae and Lek were transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest and are being held without bond, according to police records.

The Enterprise Police Department thanked the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office for its assistance in executing this search warrant.

