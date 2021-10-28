 Skip to main content
Police: Mom arrested for striking child for getting on wrong bus
Police: Mom arrested for striking child for getting on wrong bus

Jennifer Robinson

Jennifer Robinson, 51, of Dothan

 Dothan Police Department

A bus driver recorded a Dothan mom brutally beating her teenage child at a local school for getting on the wrong bus.

The video of the incident led to the arrest of 51-year-old Jennifer Robinson for the willful abuse of a child.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said the child apparently got on the bus she wasn’t supposed to that day. Robinson went to the school when the girl did not get off the bus at home. A little while later, the bus driver returned to the school with the girl in tow.

When she exited, Owens said Robinson struck the child multiple times in the face, neck, and head area.

Police found out the next day and arrested Robinson. Her bond was set at $15,000.

