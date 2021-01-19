Police: No foul play in death of Troy student; investigation concluded

TROY -- Police have determined there was no criminal activity or foul play related to a male student's death on Troy University's main campus last week.
Troy University Police and City of Troy Police launched the investigation on Friday morning following the discovery of a body near Sorrell Chapel.
Family was notified later that morning.
The investigation is complete and no additional details will be released, according to a Troy University press release.
