Police: No foul play in death of Troy student; investigation concluded
TROY -- Police have determined there was no criminal activity or foul play related to a male student's death on Troy University's main campus last week.

Troy University Police and City of Troy Police launched the investigation on Friday morning following the discovery of a body near Sorrell Chapel.

Family was notified later that morning.

The investigation is complete and no additional details will be released, according to a Troy University press release.

