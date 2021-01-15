 Skip to main content
Police: Slocomb woman broke into home with tire iron, armed with taser
A Slocomb woman who allegedly broke into a Dothan resident’s home with a tire iron and threatened the victim with a Taser was arrested this week.

Susie Ann Warren, 30, is being charged with first-degree burglary, according to arrest records.

Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said Warren was accompanied by two unidentified male suspects. Warren was identified by the victim.

Her bond was set at $60,000.

Susie Ann Warren, 30, of Slocomb

 Sable Riley
