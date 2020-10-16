Police standoff on Harvest Lane ends in arrest of Dothan man

A Dothan man was arrested Thursday afternoon after a standoff with Houston County Sheriff’s deputies.

Howard Lee Elmore, 57, is currently charged only with possession or receipt of a controlled substance.

“We responded to a disorderly persons call and when deputies arrived, the suspect brandished a firearm and we went back into his residence,” Houston County Sheriff’s Office Maj. Bill Rafferty said. “At some point, he discharged his firearm in the residence.”

The standoff lasted between 45 minutes to an hour on Harvest Lane until the suspect came out of his home. He was taken into custody without incident.

He is currently at the Houston County Jail on a $10,000 bond.

