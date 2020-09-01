POLL: Alabama buffets are allowed to open on Monday at 5 p.m. Will you dine this way?

According to Page 11 of Alabama's revised “Safer at Home” Health Order that was issued on Thursday, restaurants in the state that serve food buffet-style will be allowed to reopen on Monday at 5 p.m., as long as there is an employee present whose duties include ensuring that six-feet of separation exists among customers.
In addition, that employee will also be charged with providing hand sanitizer and will encourage patrons to apply it before using the buffet, salad bar or self-serve drink station.
