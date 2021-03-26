Poll: Speed of vaccine development main cause of vaccine hesitancy

Alabamians may take COVID-19 seriously, but there’s still plenty of reluctance when it comes to getting vaccinated, especially among racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a poll on vaccine hesitancy.

Using federal grant money, the Bruno Event Team conducted a poll in March of 1,000 individuals on behalf of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The goal was to better understand the reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccine among African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos and Tribal Nations.

According to an ADPH news release, the polling sample size included an oversample of the racial and ethnic minority groups. Other ethnicities are included in this poll, but not in proportion to their population representation in Alabama.

All participants in the research were screened for either vaccine hesitancy or resistance. Those who indicated they were already vaccinated or were going to be were screened out of the research.

The polling company also used traditional surveys and focus groups to determine the primary cause of vaccine resistance among the three minority groups and to understand how to break down the resistance to vaccinations.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}