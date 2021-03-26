Poll: Speed of vaccine development main cause of vaccine hesitancy

Alabamians may take COVID-19 seriously, but there’s still plenty of reluctance when it comes to getting vaccinated, especially among racial and ethnic minority groups, according to a poll on vaccine hesitancy.
Using federal grant money, the Bruno Event Team conducted a poll in March of 1,000 individuals on behalf of the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH). The goal was to better understand the reluctance to take the COVID-19 vaccine among African Americans, Hispanics/Latinos and Tribal Nations.
According to an ADPH news release, the polling sample size included an oversample of the racial and ethnic minority groups. Other ethnicities are included in this poll, but not in proportion to their population representation in Alabama.
All participants in the research were screened for either vaccine hesitancy or resistance. Those who indicated they were already vaccinated or were going to be were screened out of the research.
The polling company also used traditional surveys and focus groups to determine the primary cause of vaccine resistance among the three minority groups and to understand how to break down the resistance to vaccinations.
“We continue to work on messaging to reach those people who may be hesitant to receive the vaccine,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said Friday during a media briefing. “…There are around 30% of people who indicate they’re not interested in being vaccinated. Most communities, or just about all communities, take the disease seriously. They, generally speaking, do believe this is a real disease, but they still have some reluctance over receiving the vaccine.”
The ADPH release stated that the polling company came to this conclusion: “On the whole, opinion is stubborn, underscoring the need for emotional appeals and the right messengers.”
Findings showed that there’s reluctance among all groups of Alabamians not just the racial and ethnic groups, and the main reason given by people polled was the speed with which the vaccine was developed and the fear of long-term side effects. Distrust of government and skepticism of vaccines in general were also drivers for vaccine hesitancy.
Despite the reluctance to get vaccinated, the poll found that people take the virus seriously.
Also, the poll found that African Americans are highly sensitive to being “targeted”; Hispanics and Latinos worry about deportation; and all three groups were concerned about not being insured and the cost of the vaccine. The COVID-19 vaccines are free, but the administration of the vaccine can be filed on insurance by the provider.
And, according to the poll’s results, the messenger can be just as important as the message.
Respondents put more trust in local doctors, nurses, Tribal leaders, and religious leaders. African Americans also tended to trust medical professionals of their race more than others.
