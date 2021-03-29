Pollen season has sprung: differentiating COVID-19 and allergies

If you’re like many this time of year, you’ve already given up on washing your car for the foreseeable future. You can’t fight the relentless layer of bright yellow pollen that will inevitably cover it again in a matter of hours.

Preparing for the constant sneezing, itchiness, and runny nose that comes with spring is something that many Wiregrass residents are closely acquainted with, however, after COVID-19 hit last year, many struggled to differentiate between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.

Common pollen allergy symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes and throat, and coughing, but one key tell to distinguish between allergies and COVID-19 is fever. Fever is not a common symptom of allergies and may be a hint that something more is going on.

Unlike last year, health officials now know a lot more about the symptom differences, and COVID-19 testing is much more accessible than this time last year. According to an article in Women’s Health, the most common overlapping symptoms between allergies and COVID-19 are headaches, wheezing, and sore throat. If you experience these symptoms and cannot distinguish, it’s best to be safe and go get tested.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}