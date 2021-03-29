Pollen season has sprung: differentiating COVID-19 and allergies

If you’re like many this time of year, you’ve already given up on washing your car for the foreseeable future. You can’t fight the relentless layer of bright yellow pollen that will inevitably cover it again in a matter of hours.
Preparing for the constant sneezing, itchiness, and runny nose that comes with spring is something that many Wiregrass residents are closely acquainted with, however, after COVID-19 hit last year, many struggled to differentiate between allergies and COVID-19 symptoms.
Common pollen allergy symptoms include sneezing, runny nose, itchy eyes and throat, and coughing, but one key tell to distinguish between allergies and COVID-19 is fever. Fever is not a common symptom of allergies and may be a hint that something more is going on.
Unlike last year, health officials now know a lot more about the symptom differences, and COVID-19 testing is much more accessible than this time last year. According to an article in Women’s Health, the most common overlapping symptoms between allergies and COVID-19 are headaches, wheezing, and sore throat. If you experience these symptoms and cannot distinguish, it’s best to be safe and go get tested.
In an article from the Associated Press, a study showed that pollen can exacerbate COVID-19 because pollen can suppress the immune system’s response to viruses. Experts are cautioning people with pollen sensitivities to try and stay indoors on days with high pollen counts and limit your exposure.
Pollen.com, which provides daily allergy forecasts, has indicated high levels of pollen in Dothan this month, and in the foreseeable future.
The Mayo Clinic provides multiple methods of combating those pesky allergy symptoms, like starting over the counter allergy medication before you start showing symptoms, avoiding specific triggers like mowing the lawn, or if you must, wearing a mask and showering immediately afterward, filtering the air inside your home to keep it clean and rinsing your sinuses.
The habit of mask-wearing that most people have picked up during the last year may also benefit allergy sufferers this year. Wearing a mask will allow for less inhalation of pollen and other allergens, which could result in fewer and less serious symptoms for many, according to the Women’s Health article.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.
Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.