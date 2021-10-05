Poplar Head Farmers Market holds Saturday hours through October

Those who enjoy fresh, locally grown produce may be pleased that Dothan’s Poplar Head Farmers Market will operate every Saturday in October from 8 a.m. to noon.

Following the success of the spring run of market Saturdays, organizers and vendors have mounted a fall marketplace featuring autumn vegetables and greens, meats, and locally crafted pickles, relishes, and jellies, as well as artisans selling their pottery, soaps and lotions, and handmade jewelry.

The market is held in a grassy lot at 610 N. Foster St., which will eventually become home to a market building where organizers hope to eventually operate throughout the year.

The farmers market has received nonprofit status and is working closely with the DDRA to remediate the land that was formerly the site of the old Meadow’s Gold Ice Cream Plant, which was destroyed by a fire in November 2019.