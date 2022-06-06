pOpshelf now open in Dothan near Wiregrass Commons

pOpshelf, a new retail store that offers customers an “affordable and fun shopping experience” with the vast majority of items being priced at five dollars or less, is now open in Dothan.

The new location is at 200 Buyers Drive, in the old Pier One location near Wiregrass Commons Mall. Hours of operation are from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

According to company news release on Monday, customers can expect a selection of “on-trend” seasonal and home décor items. Customers can also find health and beauty items, home cleaning supplies, specialty items such as arts and crafts, party planning items, toys and more.

“We are thrilled to expand the pOpshelf offerings and look forward to having customers pop by our new Dothan store,” said Matt Frame, pOpshelf’s senior director of store operations. “At pOpshelf, there’s fun in every find, happiness in the affordability and joy in the stress-free shopping experience we offer, we look forward to welcoming the community to our new store.”

pOpshelf was first introduced in the fall of 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. The company currently operates around 65 locations and 25 store within-a-store locations in some markets.

pOpshelf is also partnering with The Confetti Foundation to provide birthday parties to children who have to spend their birthdays in a hospital or clinic. The partnership “aims to bring a little fun and joy to patients and their families during difficult times.”