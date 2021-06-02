Portions of Forever Wild Trail closed for Alabama State Games

Staff report
The City of Dothan will close portions of its Forever Wild Trail on Saturday to allow for the Alabama State Games mountain bike race.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
The East Forever Wild Trails — Zion Cemetery Ridge, Big Levee, and SAM’s Creekside — at 3636 Fortner St. will close the morning of June 5 to accommodate the race.
The trail section should re-open by 2 p.m. Saturday.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.