Portions of Forever Wild Trail closed for Alabama State Games
This June 11, 2016, photos shows a rider as he takes a corner on the Forever Wild Trail during the 2016 Alabama State Games in Dothan. Portions of the Forever Wild Trail will be closed Saturday morning for the 2021 state games mountain bike race.

 DOTHAN EAGLE FILE PHOTO

The City of Dothan will close portions of its Forever Wild Trail on Saturday to allow for the Alabama State Games mountain bike race.

The East Forever Wild Trails — Zion Cemetery Ridge, Big Levee, and  SAM’s Creekside — at 3636 Fortner St. will close the morning of June 5 to accommodate the race.

The trail section should re-open by 2 p.m. Saturday.

