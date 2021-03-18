Possible tornado leaves mark on Highlands neighborhood

Wiregrass residents hunkered down in half-baths and other safe rooms as strong storms moved through during the early-morning hours Thursday.
In the Highlands subdivision in northwest Dothan, crews cleared snapped pine trees and large oaks uprooted by the storm system that spawned a tornado warning for the Dothan area around 5:30 a.m. Some homes sustained damage from fallen trees or strong winds, and there was a report of a driver who became trapped in his vehicle due to a fallen tree.
Elsewhere around the Wiregrass, trees were reported down but no major damage was reported. Thursday, weather alerts were issued for Wiregrass counties in Alabama, Florida and Georgia during the early-morning hours.
Emergency management officials in Henry County reported a few trees down near Abbeville but no other damage despite coming under the same tornado warning that started in Houston County. There was also no damage reported at the Dothan Regional Airport.
Due to downed trees and damage from the storm, the City of Dothan asked motorists to avoid driving in The Highlands neighborhood off Highway 84 West unless they are residents of the subdivision.
The Dothan Planning Department reminded residents that contractors hired for storm damage repairs must have a City of Dothan business license, and commercial tree cutters are required to obtain a permit before cutting trees or limbs on any property (homeowners cutting trees themselves do not need a permit). Permits are required for roofing, electrical and other repairs and may only be issued to a licensed contractor or the property owner if the owner is doing the work. Call 334-615-3166 for more information on business licensing and permits.
The stormy weather was part of a wave of storms that moved across the Deep South on Wednesday and into Thursday. On Wednesday, areas in central and north Alabama were hit by severe weather – roofs ripped off homes, power lines and trees were downed as forecasters warned of even more dangerous storms coming through overnight.
According to reports from the Associated Press, two people were injured in Southwest Alabama when an apparent tornado damaged a home. Gov. Kay Ivey had issued a state of emergency ahead of the storms.
“Alabamians weathered tornadoes and significant thunderstorms yesterday into the early hours this morning," Ivey said in a statement Thursday morning. "Like forecasts projected, we had a lot of spinning systems last night, but thankfully, a number of funnel clouds and swirling supercells with vortices did not extend to the ground. While tree and structure damage seems fairly widespread, I have received no reports of fatalities. I pray that remains the case as the assessment gets going. Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for, as it could have been much worse. Thank you to our weather experts, first responders and power crews. I am praying for all those that have been severely impacted and stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts.”
In Florida, the eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 were blocked more than two hours in Escambia County when a tractor-trailer lost control due to heavy rain and high winds, according to a release from the Florida Highway Patrol. Around 2:40 a.m., the driver of the truck lost control, the truck “rotated” and came to rest facing west on I-10. A second tractor-trailer became stuck in the median as the driver maneuvered to avoid colliding with first truck. The interstate reopened around 5 a.m.
Storms stretched through Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee before moving into Georgia and the Carolinas.
About 20,000 homes and business were without power around Alabama, according to the Associated Press. The National Weather Service said teams were fanning out Thursday to assess damage in at least 12 counties where tornadoes may have touched down.
