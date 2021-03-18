Possible tornado leaves mark on Highlands neighborhood

The stormy weather was part of a wave of storms that moved across the Deep South on Wednesday and into Thursday. On Wednesday, areas in central and north Alabama were hit by severe weather – roofs ripped off homes, power lines and trees were downed as forecasters warned of even more dangerous storms coming through overnight.

According to reports from the Associated Press, two people were injured in Southwest Alabama when an apparent tornado damaged a home. Gov. Kay Ivey had issued a state of emergency ahead of the storms.

“Alabamians weathered tornadoes and significant thunderstorms yesterday into the early hours this morning," Ivey said in a statement Thursday morning. "Like forecasts projected, we had a lot of spinning systems last night, but thankfully, a number of funnel clouds and swirling supercells with vortices did not extend to the ground. While tree and structure damage seems fairly widespread, I have received no reports of fatalities. I pray that remains the case as the assessment gets going. Overall, we have a lot to be grateful for, as it could have been much worse. Thank you to our weather experts, first responders and power crews. I am praying for all those that have been severely impacted and stand ready to assist in the recovery efforts.”