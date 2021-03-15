Possible tornadoes, small hail expected this week

A cold front will push through this weekend, led by the possibility for severe weather across the Wiregrass area, according to the National Weather Service in Tallahassee.

There is a 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Tuesday night with a low of 64, but moving into Wednesday, expect increased rain ahead of the cold front. Thunderstorms are expected overnight on Wednesday and into Thursday.

Damaging winds, tornadoes and small hail are all possibilities throughout Thursday. The severe weather threat is expected to lessen moving into Thursday afternoon.

Wednesday has an expected high of 81 and a low of 66. Temperatures are expected to drop on Thursday night with a low of 49, and bring cooler weather in for the weekend. Friday through Sunday will see highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s.

March is considered the beginning of severe weather season in Alabama, where the possibility of flooding, tornadoes and severe thunderstorms are very high.

John De Block, the warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service (NWS) in Birmingham suggests having multiple sources of receiving weather updates and notifications.