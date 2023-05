JACK — The U.S. Postal Service has resumed operations at the Jack, Alabama, Post Office at 29950 Highway 87 in Jack. Structural damage, which temporarily suspended operations earlier this year, have been addressed.

The Jack Post Office is open Monday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. The Post Office is closed on Sunday.

The U.S. Postal Service apologizes to its customers for any inconvenience the temporary suspension of operations may have caused.