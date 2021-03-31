Potential storms, then cold temps taking over as Easter weekend nears

Just as the warm early spring weather seemed to be settling in, Wiregrass residents were bracing for some potential severe weather to move through the area Wednesday night followed by a cold front that will bring much colder temperatures to the area until at least Easter, according to weather forecasters.

After the possible severe storms with strong winds and rain move out around midnight, the forecast shows the area should expect a cool and breezy day Thursday with the high only reaching the upper 50s and near-freezing temperatures at night. Friday is expected to have less wind, but similar temperatures for the start of Easter weekend.

The weekend is expected to be sunny with a high on Saturday in the mid 60s and lows in the 40s overnight. On Easter, the forecast calls for sunny skies and warmer weather with afternoon highs in the low 70s and lows at night in the upper 40s is the forecast.

The extended outlook calls for highs in the 80s returning by Tuesday with mostly sunny days. To keep up with the weather forecasts, visit dothaneagle.com/weather.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.

