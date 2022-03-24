 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Potts tabbed to lead Supply Chain Management

Potts tabbed to lead Supply Chain Management

Deborah Potts

Southeast Health recently announced Deborah Potts as its new director of Supply Chain Management.

Potts was promoted to the permanent director’s position after being named interim director in January. She has more than 14 years of successful supply chain experience at Southeast Health.

She began her career at the Dothan hospital as an assistant buyer. Since then, she has continued to grow as a leader in the organization. She most recently served as manager of Integrated Service Solutions.

Potts earned her Bachelor of Science in Business Administration Management from Troy University in Dothan. She is also a member of The Association for Healthcare Resource & Material Management (AHRMM).

