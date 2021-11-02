 Skip to main content
Power restored after Dothan substation fire
  Updated
Dothan Power Outage

The Dothan Utilities power outage map at 4 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon shows thousands of homes without power after a fire at an electrical substation on Choctaw Street.

 Dothan Utilities

Approximately 2,500 Dothan residences and businesses were without power Tuesday afternoon after a fire at an electrical substation on Choctaw Street. Power was restored around 4 p.m.

Portions of the Brentwood subdivision and homes in the Garden District as well as several businesses were affected by the power outage. Traffic signals were also affected in this area.

City officials urged motorists to exercise caution while driving through areas without power.

