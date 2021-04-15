PowerSouth, AlabamaWorks host resume contest for high school seniors

Krupa Patel, a Greenville High School senior, was named the regional winner of the PowerSouth Energy Cooperative/Southeast AlabamaWorks Resume Contest on Wednesday.

She received a $1,000 scholarship from PowerSouth Energy Cooperative in addition to a $250 scholarship awarded for winning at the county level. Local members under the PowerSouth group that sponsored the regional contest included Covington Energy Cooperative, South Alabama Energy Cooperative, Wiregrass Electric Energy Cooperative and Pea River Energy Cooperative.

Patel competed on the regional level with other students from Coffee, Geneva, Covington, Crenshaw, Dale, Houston, Barbour, Pike, and Henry counties.

County winners spent the day together where they attended a luncheon and heard from a panel of young business professionals, Executive Director of the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention Pam Miles, and Business Council of Alabama CEO Katie Boyd Britt. Each county winner was awarded a $250 scholarship.

Patel has a 4.0 GPA and participates in her local college dual enrollment program. She plans to attend the University of Alabama in Birmingham.

Sydney McDonald is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at smcdonald@dothaneagle.com or 334.712.7906.