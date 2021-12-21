Precautions urged as COVID cases climb, new variant emerges

“There’s a storm coming and we need to get in our safe place, and the safest place we can be is with vaccines,” Saag said.

Harris said one strategy to reduce spread is to test for the virus as often as possible – if you show symptoms of a cold or illness; if you’re planning to be around large crowds or live with high-risk individuals. At home antigen tests, Harris said, are good tools to have and there’s little difference between the accuracy of test kits based on price.

Saag said as tired as everyone is of COVID-19, people need to remember the enemy is the virus. There’s nobody to blame for variants that occur, he said, and the best people can do is weather the storm as safely as possible.

Both Saag and Harris recommended people follow the same measures recommended throughout the pandemic: avoid large indoor crowds; wear a mask, especially if indoors; social distance; avoid unnecessary travel; and wash your hands regularly.

“None of these interventions are magic,” Harris said. “Vaccines aren’t magic, but vaccines work really well; in fact, they are the most effective tool that we have. Masks aren’t magic, but masks are very effective and they work. So is washing your hands; so is keeping your distance; so is trying to avoid large gatherings. These are all just tools in the toolbox, and each one gives you another layer of protection. When we see these numbers going up right now like we’re seeing them around the country, it just makes sense to use all the tools in your toolbox to try to protect yourself.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

