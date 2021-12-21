Precautions urged as COVID cases climb, new variant emerges

Despite the COVID fatigue these days, Alabama’s state health officer and a UAB infectious disease doctor urge people to take precautions for the holidays and the next month as the number of new cases creeps upward and the omicron variant is expected to gain more of a foothold in the state.
“We are a little concerned about how our numbers are trending,” State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris said. “We have had a couple of months of things being fairly quiet, but really for the past two to three weeks it’s been clear that our numbers are going the wrong direction even though they maybe aren’t progressing that rapidly.”
Harris and Dr. Michael Saag, an infectious disease expert at UAB, participated in a Facebook Live update hosted Monday evening by the Medical Association of the State of Alabama and moderated by Dr. Aruna Arora, the medical association’s president.
Their overall message has been heard before: Get vaccinated if you haven’t already; and if you have been vaccinated, get a booster shot.
Alabama is not seeing the steep incline seen a year ago or in July and August with the surge caused by the delta variant, Harris said. Since late November, hospitalizations had been hovering around 300 a day for the state and even dipped down to 264 on Dec. 10. Hospitalizations, however, have steadily increased since then. On Tuesday, 417 people were hospitalized across Alabama. Harris said the number is still manageable for the state’s hospitals but creates concern for public health officials.
“We just have to wonder what the future holds,” Harris said.
Alabama’s first case of the omicron variant was identified last week, but Harris said the patient had been showing symptoms since the first of December, a clear indication that the variant has been in the state longer. But Harris said the delta variant still makes up the majority of Alabama’s COVID-19 cases.
Saag of UAB said he would not be surprised in the omicron variant is the predominant variant in the state by the first of the year.
“We know it’s a new variant; we know it’s at least twice as transmissible as delta, and delta was very transmissible,” Saag said. “We know that people who get omicron, that it happens fast – the spike of cases is almost like a rocket ship.”
Saag said vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna also are not as effective against omicron with a 70% chance of a breakthrough infection in individuals who have had both doses of those vaccines. However, he said a booster shot drops the risk to 30%. Still, those who have had only two shots seem to have more protection against serious illness.
And while there is anecdotal information that omicron does not cause the serious illness that delta caused, it’s still unclear the impact the variant has on unvaccinated people. Saag said the monoclonal antibody therapies that have been predominately used – those produced by pharmaceutical companies Regeneron and Eli Lilly – do not work against omicron. There are other monoclonal antibodies that do work, but supplies are limited right now. One monoclonal antibody made by AstraZeneca has actually been approved for pre-exposure therapy for individuals considered immune-compromised.
“There’s a storm coming and we need to get in our safe place, and the safest place we can be is with vaccines,” Saag said.
Harris said one strategy to reduce spread is to test for the virus as often as possible – if you show symptoms of a cold or illness; if you’re planning to be around large crowds or live with high-risk individuals. At home antigen tests, Harris said, are good tools to have and there’s little difference between the accuracy of test kits based on price.
Saag said as tired as everyone is of COVID-19, people need to remember the enemy is the virus. There’s nobody to blame for variants that occur, he said, and the best people can do is weather the storm as safely as possible.
Both Saag and Harris recommended people follow the same measures recommended throughout the pandemic: avoid large indoor crowds; wear a mask, especially if indoors; social distance; avoid unnecessary travel; and wash your hands regularly.
“None of these interventions are magic,” Harris said. “Vaccines aren’t magic, but vaccines work really well; in fact, they are the most effective tool that we have. Masks aren’t magic, but masks are very effective and they work. So is washing your hands; so is keeping your distance; so is trying to avoid large gatherings. These are all just tools in the toolbox, and each one gives you another layer of protection. When we see these numbers going up right now like we’re seeing them around the country, it just makes sense to use all the tools in your toolbox to try to protect yourself.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963.