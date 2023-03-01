The Enterprise junior varsity golf team won a four-team golf match played Wednesday at Evan Barnes Golf Course at L.B.W. Community College in Andalusia.

The Wildcats finished with a team score of 360 ahead of the Enterprise junior high team (405), Pleasant Home (436) and Kinston (468).

Leading the Enterprise (white) JV was Cooper Robley at 84, William Schleusner at 89, Harris Burg at 93 and Neil Ferguson at 94.

Leading the Enterprise (gray) junior high team was Parker Gibbs at 95, Lucas Potter at 99, Grayson Barton at 100 and Wyatt Little at 111.