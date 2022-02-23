 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
President’s Day at Elba Public Library
  Updated
Photo taken by Jennifer Amlong

Betty Ann Stinson, a member of the John Coffee Daughters of the American Revolution Chapter, read three books to children who were attending story time at the Elba Public Library.

In honor of President's Day, Feb 17, 2022, the three books were "President's Day," "The Young George Washington" and "I am Abraham Lincoln."

Stinson presented each of the attendees an American flag donated by the DAR Chapter in line with the mission of DAR, which is Historic Preservation, Education and Patriotism.

For information about becoming a DAR member contact the DAR Chapter Registrar Cathy Tallino at mrsnorwop@yahoo.com.

