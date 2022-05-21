Primary Election 2022: Multi-candidate races could mean better primary turnout

With races filled with multiple candidates at both a state and local level, voter turnout for Tuesday’s primaries could be a better than a typical non-presidential election year.

“When you look at gubernatorial primaries, it tends to be significantly lower,” Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport said. “In 2014, we had approximately 17% turnout.”

By comparison, Houston County saw about 39% voter turnout in 2016 and about 31% in 2020 – both presidential election years.

“It depends on the number of contested state races and the strength of the contested local races,” Davenport said. “In 2018, we had about 26% turnout, so I would anticipate that we’d be much closer to the 2018 turnout ratio … I’m looking for the upper 20%, lower 30% – that is kind of what I’m hoping for.”

Houston County Circuit Clerk Carla Woodall, who oversees absentee ballots, said 500 absentee ballot applications had been received as of deadline. That's low considering she had estimated about 1,000 absentee ballots and considering her office received 7,000 absentee ballots in 2020 when voters chose to stay away from public polling sites due to the pandemic.

Woodall thinks there are several reasons for the low number of absentees. One, school is in session, which means parents are home. Also, colleges have released students and many of them have returned home. Finally, she said, people want to vote as they normally would rather than by absentee ballot.

"People want to go to the polls," Woodall said.

Multiple candidates in statewide races tend to draw a broader range of interested supporters, Davenport said. Plus, he said, Houston County has a number of contested local races which will also draw voters to the polls.

Voting machines have been tested and poll workers have been through their training, Davenport said. Polls are open Tuesday 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. If unsure where to vote, visit www.houstoncountyprobate.org and search the interactive voting district map under the elections tab.

There are three candidates in the race for Houston County Commission chairman – a seat being vacated by longtime Chairman Mark Culver, who chose not to run for re-election after serving for 25 years. Current District 2 Commissioner Doug Sinquefield and District 4 Commissioner Brandon Shoupe are in a three-way Republican Primary race with businessman Bobby Lewis for the chairman’s seat.

The District 3 County Commission seat, currently held by Ricky Herring, has five candidates on the Republican ballot, including Herring. Priscilla Andrews, Brandon Bagwell, Richard Talley and George Trotter are all running against Herring.

With two county commissioners running for chairman that leaves two county commission seats up for grabs with no incumbent seeking re-election. In the Republican Primary, candidates Tracy Adams and Chris Love are running for District 2, while James Ivey and Vanita McLain are seeking to represent District 4.

There are no Democrats seeking either the county chairman’s position or the District 2, 3, and 4 commission seats.

In the Democratic Primary, Houston County Commission District 1 incumbent Curtis Harvey faces opposition from Earl Jones, and District 1 Board of Education member David Hollinger is running against Jeffery Leon Macon for another term on the school board.

Also in the Republican Primary, Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza has opposition from Randy Anderson, and Coroner Robert Byrd is opposed by Kendall Glover. Three candidates are on the Republican ballot for a Circuit Court judge place – Seth Brooks, Chris Richardson and Holly Sawyer – and District Attorney Pat Jones has opposition from Russ Goodman.

Democrats Phyllis Harvey-Hall and Vimal Patel are seeking the party nomination for the U.S. 2nd Congressional District seat currently held by Republican Barry Moore.

State Sen. Billy Beasley is running for re-election in the Democratic Primary, facing opposition from Frank “Chris” Lee. State Rep. Jeff Sorrells, a Republican representing Geneva County and a portion of western Houston County, faces opposition from Eric Johnson.

In statewide races, both the Republican and Democratic primaries have multiple candidates vying for governor as well as the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Richard Shelby. On the Republican ballot, voters will actually find nine candidates for governor and six for U.S. Senate. There are six Democrats running for governor and three for U.S. Senate.

So many candidates in local and state races increase the chance of runoffs. The primary runoff election is set for June 21.

“I’m hoping for a good turnout,” Davenport said. “We want the voters to be involved in the process... The integrity and the legitimacy of our elections or our candidates’ positions are stronger when there’s broader involvement by the community.”

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer

