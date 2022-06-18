Primary runoff election Tuesday; a few local races still to be decided

While he’s hoping for a good turnout for Tuesday’s primary runoff election, Houston County Probate Judge Patrick Davenport said history suggests that won't be the case.

“Historically, if you look at the numbers where there’s not a lot of top-of-the-ticket competition or a lot of local competition, typically the turnout is lower,” Davenport said. “So, that’s what I would anticipate.”

Still, he’s hopeful.

“When I think about the effort … the time, the money, the energy expended by the candidates to try to communicate their message to voters, it’s really important that voters, we, participate in that process,” Davenport said.

Polls open Tuesday at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.

In most local counties, the only race on the Democratic Primary runoff ballot is the gubernatorial race.

Even in the Republican Primary runoff, voters in most local counties will be deciding statewide races, such as the U.S. Senate race between Katie Britt and Mo Brooks or the Secretary of State race between Wes Allen and Jim Zeigler. There are also races for state auditor and seats on the Alabama Public Service Commission.

But there are some counties where district and local races are still to be decided.

In Henry and Houston counties, Seth Brooks and Chris Richardson are in a Republican runoff for circuit court judge for the 20th Judicial Circuit.

The Republican Primary for the Houston County Commission District 3 office currently held by Ricky Herring will be decided during Tuesday’s runoff election. Herring is in a runoff with Richard Talley after facing Talley and four other opponents in the May primary election.

Henry County voters will also be deciding a Republican runoff for sheriff between Eric “EB” Blankenship and Joshua Moore as well as the Henry County Commission District 2 seat with candidate Jason Burke and incumbent John Saunders seeking that office.

For Houston County, Davenport expects the runoff election day to go smoothly and doesn’t anticipate long lines at the polls.

Davenport said it is important for voters to remember that Alabama does not permit crossover voting. In other words, if you voted in the May 24 primary on the Republican ballot, then you must also vote the Republican ballot during the runoff.

If you didn’t vote in the primary, then you can choose to vote either the Democratic or Republican ballots for the runoff election.

Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.

