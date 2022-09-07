Proposed liquor store creates friction between business, neighborhood

Residents of a Dothan neighborhood see a proposed liquor store as a threat to their safety and well-being, while the business owners say they just want to expand their family’s business and will do no harm to the surrounding area.

Both sides will have to wait a little longer to find out how the Dothan City Commission will handle the matter.

On Tuesday, Dothan commissioners tabled a request for a lounge retail liquor license made for Sandhar Liquor, located in Suite 2 at 1152 Third Ave. in Dothan. The license would be for off-premise consumption.

The neighborhood around the Third Avenue business is bordered by Cottonwood Road and Selma Street with parts of the area known as Ford Country.

Derrick Tiller said District 2 is heading in the right direction with efforts to transform the former Grandview Elementary School into a youth center and make improvements to Wiregrass Park. Tiller said he personally knocked on doors in the neighborhood asking for people’s input, getting more than 200 signatures on a petition against the liquor store.

Tiller asked commissioners to vote against the license request – not because it’s a liquor store but because of the location and the harm he and other residents believe it will cause.

“It threatens the welfare of our neighborhood, the safety of our children, and the health of our community,” Tiller said.

The proposed liquor store would be in a suite adjacent to Sandhar’s Grocery. The application was made by Navjiwan Kaur.

Several members of the Kaur family were at this week’s meeting, and argued the liquor store would not do anything to increase neighborhood crime rates.

The store would open at 11 a.m. and close by 10 p.m., Kaur said, questioning how those hours would contribute to an increase in crime in the surrounding neighborhood. She asked those in opposition to trust her and at least give the business a chance.

“Do you think I want to put myself in the area where there’s crime? No,” she said. “I bring my children to work with me a lot. Do I want to bring my children where there’s crime. No. Do I want the customers who come to my store to be in the place where there’s crime? No, I don’t want that either. We’ve been doing business in that area for about 25 years now, and … we have never had any problems. Never. And we pay every single tax. Every rule and regulation, we follow them… There’s nothing we’re going to do to bring crime into the community because I’m starting a business there. Why would I want to bring some crime in that community if I want to start a business there?”

The residents against the liquor store – there was one neighbor who said he had no issue with the business – said the neighborhood already sees too much crime and expressed concerns the liquor store could add to those problems, increasing crime rates even more. They said they worry for their children’s safety and the impact the store could have on neighbors who struggle with alcoholism.

Businesses that wish to sell alcohol have to submit an application to the Alabama Alcoholic Beverage Control Board. The completed application is then submitted to the Dothan City Clerk’s office after which an assessment is performed by both the police and planning departments. Once those departments approve, a public hearing before the Dothan City Commission is held and the commission votes on the request.

Commissioners asked to see some crime statistics from the area and also asked planning and zoning staff to ensure the proposed store’s location meets all distance requirements.

Commissioners will reconsider the request during a Sept. 20 meeting.