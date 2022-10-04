Public gets closer look at design of Dothan's City Center pedestrian plaza

Artist renderings show a vibrant area with people milling about, lounging in the shaded grass, walking casually along a paved walkway, and taking in the art work among a collection of water features.

There are some recognizable landmarks in this urban vista – the Dothan Opera House; a mural dedicated to Fort Rucker; and the business district on North Foster Street.

As the downtown City Center project unfolds, a pedestrian plaza opening up Foster Street to St. Andrews Street will be one of the first projects to move forward.

City leaders and a design team from RDG Planning and Design, the master architect on the overall City Center plan, spent Tuesday evening answering questions from those attending a public input meeting at the Wiregrass Museum of Art. Attendees also got a chance to take a virtual walk in this conceptual downtown thanks to a set of virtual reality goggles.

Expectations are for construction on the pedestrian plaza to begin in 2023 with a grand opening in 2025. For those unable to attend Tuesday’s public meeting, a pre-recorded presentation will be on the city’s website, Dothan.org, and people will be able to email comments to the city.

The pedestrian plaza is part of the City Center Phase I, which includes renovations and an addition to the Dothan Opera House – the cost of which is being covered by a private benefactor.

A large water feature is depicted between the Opera House and a proposed outdoor amphitheater located where the Dothan Utilities service center is now. Referred to as the “center of gravity,” the area is being called the City Center Events Plaza and is intended to be a unifying space for the City Center.

“It’s where so many different parts of the pieces come together,” RDG Senior Partner Patrick Dunn said. “We imagined it as the most significant gathering place.”

The concept behind the pedestrian plaza is to give a visual line from Foster Street all the way to a planned art and innovation center as well as an events arena – where the Dothan Civic Center and city offices are currently located.

Porter Park would be transformed into a plaza with landscaping, a water feature, and a wide walkway that would provide plenty of room for vendors during events. The alley known as Scout Trail becomes a connector with a walkway shown attached to the back of the Foster Street businesses, providing an area where people can sit or dine.

A plaza is also planned on the south side of the Dothan Opera House, opening the historic building up to Main Street.

“Increasing public space involvement with our citizens is extremely important for the City Center block to work,” Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba said. “One of the features of that is for it to be lively and fun, give things to do and come and enjoy.”