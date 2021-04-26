Public gives input on what they want in downtown Dothan

Hughes was painting a Love Dothan mural on an exterior wall in the open space located next to KBC restaurant. While she was working on the mural on Sunday, Hughes said people would stop and sit and watch her paint.

“I love that there’s places for people to hang out whether businesses are open or not,” Hughes said.

Several people who attended Monday’s Dream Downtown event want to see a return to public events downtown like Foster Fest – which was halted during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Danny Johnson and Mike Arnold, who brought their cars for a pop-up cruise-in, said they like a downtown where people can come together. They miss Foster Fest and the chance it gives them to connect with other car enthusiasts and enjoy some good food from local vendors. Johnson grew up in Dothan and remembers downtown before shopping malls took retail away.

“This used to be a little hangout right through here,” Johnson said. “You used to drive through here whenever you were a teenager driving around, you know, on Saturdays because everybody was downtown.”