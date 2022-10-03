Pumpkin Dunk held Oct. 22

Dothan Leisure Services is inviting area children to swim, pick a pumpkin from the pool, and then decorate their freshly-picked pumpkin. Tickets are $12 for children ages 5-12, and up to two parents can enter with a child’s ticket. Pre-registration is required, and there are two time slots to choose from: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Register for a session at www.DothanLeisureServices.org/Registration.