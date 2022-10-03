 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Pumpkin Dunk held Oct. 22

  • Updated
  • 0
Pumpkin Dunk held Oct. 22

Dothan Leisure Services will hold its Pumpkin Dunk on Oct. 22.

 CITY OF DOTHAN PHOTO, PROVIDED

Westgate Park's wellness pool will be transformed into a floating pumpkin patch for this year's Pumpkin Dunk on Saturday, Oct. 22.

Dothan Leisure Services is inviting area children to swim, pick a pumpkin from the pool, and then decorate their freshly-picked pumpkin. Tickets are $12 for children ages 5-12, and up to two parents can enter with a child’s ticket. Pre-registration is required, and there are two time slots to choose from: 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m. Register for a session at www.DothanLeisureServices.org/Registration.

If you have questions regarding the Pumpkin Dunk, contact Dothan Leisure Services aquatics at 334-615-3700.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

County approves hospital tax

County approves hospital tax

Houston County commissioners granted a request from the Houston County Health Care Authority to increase a special hospital tax to the full 4 …

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk unveils Tesla’s new humanoid robot he says could ‘transform civilization’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert