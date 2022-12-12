Pursuit ends in arrest of Cottonwood man, recovery of stolen vehicle

POPLAR SPRINGS – A Cottonwood man was arrested a day after attempting to elude deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Tavoris Godwin was taken into custody Monday by the Geneva County Sheriff's Office. He faces charges of driving while license suspended or revoked, resisting arrest without violence, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement, and reckless driving.

On Sunday, deputies with the Holmes County Sheriff's Office initiated a traffic stop on a known stolen vehicle near the intersection of Highway 173 and Highway 2, according to a news release from the Holmes County Sheriff's Office. The vehicle accelerated, recklessly passing other vehicles and making multiple turns in an attempt to elude law enforcement.

The pursuit continued into Geneva County, where the suspect vehicle ultimately crashed. The driver, later identified as Godwin, fled on foot into the woods. Godwin was located on Monday and taken into custody by the Geneva County Sheriff's Office.

Holmes County Sheriff John Tate said he thanks other local departments for their help in apprehending the suspect. Those included the Geneva County Sheriff’s Office, Slocomb Police Department, as well as the Geneva County and Jackson County Sheriff's Office K9 teams.