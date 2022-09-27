Quilt show returns to Ozark’s Claybank Jamboree Saturday

OZARK — The quilt show is returning to Ozark’s Claybank Jamboree for the first time in more than a decade this weekend, and, for a second time, it will be held at the historic Holman House on Broad Street.

The 52nd Claybank Jamboree and Arts and Crafts Show is Saturday from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. Nearly 150 arts and craft and food vendors, a children’s play area, live music, a car Cruise-In, a Touch-a-Truck display, and tours of the historic Holman House are joined this year by the Claybank Quilt Show.

Melanie Simpson said she agreed to Ozark Area Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Rosmarie Williamson’s repeated requests to revive the popular handcrafted fabric art show because “A great group of people are volunteering to help. I have friends who were customers since the very beginning,” Simpson said. “We’ve just become family.”

Simpson is owner of the Front Porch Quilt Shoppe at the intersection of Highways 231 and 27 in Ozark. She put out the call for quilts to display and worked with Dustin Case from D.C. Welding and Equipment Repair, who created the metal quilt display frames, and Ozark Heritage Association Board Member John Runkle, who created hanging quilt display trowels.

“This quilt show is not a judged show,” Simpson said. “The quilts you will see were created by our talented local quiltmakers using today’s fabrics, notions, tools, and technology. Quilt making has a long history and through the decades, it has progressed and evolved with the use of innovative techniques and precision tools beautiful fabrics with contemporary designs, and by incorporating computers and digital technology into its process.”

Originally from Fort Myers, Florida, Simpson and her military husband settled in Ozark. “This was our last duty station and we decided to plant our roots here,” she said.

“I’ve been creative all my life. I think I got it from my Grandmother Davidson, who was a seamstress. I would sit beside her in a rocking chair,” Simpson said. Her grandmother’s rocking chair and treadle sewing machine are now located inside the fabric-filled shop her granddaughter has run since 1999.

Saturday is also the 31st Annual Claybank 5K Run and Walk at Ed Lisenby Lake in Ozark. The fundraising event benefits the scholarship program at Vivian B. Adams School. Registration begins at 7 a.m. and the race begins at 8 a.m. To preregister contact Susan Owens at (334) 618-5189 or susanowens7634@gmail.com.

“Do you have a vintage, classic, custom or just off the assembly line car you would like to display?” Williamson asked. There is no fee to participate in the Claybank Car and Truck Show Saturday. Registration forms are at www.ozarkalchamber.com.

There is no charge to hear the onstage entertainment which includes Eagles Sunrise, an Eagles tribute band, Ashley Morgan Band, playing country and classic rock, and Sabadas, a Montgomery-based variety band playing the blues, funk, jazz, and reggae. Visitors are encourage to bring a lawn chair.

Now a chamber of commerce-sponsored event, Claybank Jamboree was initiated by a group of downtown merchants led by Betty Brown, owner of the now-defunct Betty’s Book and Gift Shop, according to Jeanette Sheppard Reeves, a former downtown business owner who served as Ozark chamber director for 14 years starting in 1995. “There was a merchants’ association and Betty Brown led the movement to get the jamboree started,” she said.

Reeves said the jamboree “grew and flourished,” but downtown businesses took a hit in severe storms in the early 1970s and 1980s. “There was a tornado that took out seven businesses downtown in a wiff of a minute,” Reeves said. “It damaged several other businesses that never came back. For a while, we were limping along downtown, but we still had Claybank.”

The quilt show was first held in the Ozark Public Library, Reeves said. It moved later to the Holman House and was last held more than a decade ago in the First Ozark United Methodist Church Family Life Center.

Downtown Ozark is now designated as an “entertainment district” and an amphitheater with green space has been built on the site of the buildings destroyed by the storms of decades ago.

“Flourishing” is the word both Reeves and Williamson use to describe downtown around the courthouse square and both are excited to see the return of the Claybank Quilt Show.

“Claybank Jamboree has grown a lot since its inception,” Reeves said. “The return of the quilt show is just the icing on the cake.”