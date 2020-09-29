 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Railroad crossing closure planned on Drew Road
0 comments

Railroad crossing closure planned on Drew Road

{{featured_button_text}}
road work 2.jpg

The city of Dothan announced the railroad crossing on Drew Road will be closed for upgrades on Monday, Oct. 19.

This will impact travel between Cowarts Road and Columbia Highway near Ducker Lane.

Southern Commercial Development, a sub-contractor for CSX Transportation, will perform the work.

“Please keep in mind that this date may change slightly due to weather or other unavoidable delays,” a press release stated. “During the scheduled railroad crossing upgrades, ‘No Truck’ routes will not be enforced in affected areas.”

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert