Railroad crossing closure planned on Drew Road

The city of Dothan announced the railroad crossing on Drew Road will be closed for upgrades on Monday, Oct. 19.
This will impact travel between Cowarts Road and Columbia Highway near Ducker Lane.
Southern Commercial Development, a sub-contractor for CSX Transportation, will perform the work.
“Please keep in mind that this date may change slightly due to weather or other unavoidable delays,” a press release stated. “During the scheduled railroad crossing upgrades, ‘No Truck’ routes will not be enforced in affected areas.”
