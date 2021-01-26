Rain ends Wednesday, temps dip to freezing by Thursday

After a rainy and warm start to the week, winter weather will be moving back into the Wiregrass with early morning temperatures dipping near freezing overnight on Thursday.

Showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday are expected to bring an estimated quarter of an inch of rain and colder temperatures. Wednesday's high is forecasted around 70 before the rain leaves the area and temperatures fall overnight into the high 30s.

Thursday will be sunny with a high around 54 with light winds at 10 to 20 mph. Freezing temperatures are expected Thursday night with forecasters predicting a low of 32 in parts of the Wiregrass.

Area residents should take necessary precautions with outdoor animals and plants before Wednesday night.

Temperatures will begin to warm on Friday with a high around 58 and low of 37, and Saturday's high will reach the low 60s and Sunday's high may again surpass 70, according to the forecast. By Monday, sunny skies and cooler temps are expected to return.

An updated forecast is available anytime at dothaneagle.com.

