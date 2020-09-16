Rain, Rain, Go Away: Sally's impact will linger in Wiregrass

Judah warned drivers to be aware of road conditions, even when the rain stops.

“If you see standing water on the roadway, turn around for your safety. Do not attempt to cross,” Judah said.

The area’s agribusiness, which was devastated by Hurricane Michael two years ago, is waiting to see how the deluge impacts this year’s crops.

“We are definitely getting more rain than our farmers needed, and more rainfall is expected until Thursday,” Henry/Houston County Extension Agent Jimmy Jones said. “Right now, as long as we don’t receive five or more inches, I believe the peanut and cotton crops will be OK.

“The main thing farmers need is for Sally to move on with plenty of sun and slight winds to follow to help dry out the peanuts turned up. For farmers who don’t have peanuts turned up at this time, well, they need the sun and slight winds to dry the ground so they can get back in the field to spray or turn the peanuts up.”

According to Jones, if sun and slight winds follow the rain, farmers will be able to return to the fields in three to five days depending on soil type.