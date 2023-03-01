OXFORD, Miss. — Rebecca Ann Johnson of Dothan was named to the University of Mississippi Fall 2022 Chancellor's Honor Roll.

The Chancellor's Honor Roll is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.75-4.00.

"The remarkable students achieving Chancellor's Honor Roll are among the best and brightest at the University of Mississippi," said Chancellor Glenn Boyce. "I commend them for their hard work and dedication resulting in their outstanding academic achievements and this well-deserved recognition."

In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.