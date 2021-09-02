Rebloom upcycles used florals

Lovely blush, pink and white roses with some baby blue hydrangeas covered a table inside the Roosevelt room at Windmill Station. The flowers had been used for a wedding held at the venue, but were set to go out into the world to brighten someone else’s day.
“Who doesn’t want to give flowers? And who doesn’t want to get flowers?” said Jennifer Donaldson, owner of East River Trading at Windmill Station. “I mean, it’s a win-win for everybody that’s involved with Rebloom.”
Donaldson, who helps manage Windmill Station, had never given much thought to floral waste until she came upon a dumpster full of flowers following an event held at the Dothan venue.
She went dumpster diving, of course, and started calling people she knew to see how the flowers could be upcycled. She organized volunteers with local hospice and medical care groups to help redistribute the blooms.
Then, she started talking with couples holding their weddings or receptions at the venue as well as other event hosts about how they planned to dispose of any fresh flowers and if they would be willing to donate their flowers to the not-for-profit Rebloom.
“This is my third time picking up flowers,” said Erin Stevens, community liaison with DaySpring Hospice. “It’s so sweet because what I do is I take them back to our office and then our nurses and aides pick them up … and they take them out to the patients, and so it just gives them a little something to leave in the home.”
With COVID-19 preventing many hospice patients from having a lot of visitors, the flowers help brighten their day, Stevens said. Hospice and palliative care patients have sent photos of them with their flowers back to DaySpring.
“I think for a lot of us who are out and about and healthy, we take for granted what a simple gesture of a small cup of flowers can do for somebody who’s sick,” she said. “They love it. We’ve had such a positive response from patients and from the families.”
Lisa Bedsole is a nurse with Infinity Infusion Nursing and travels to administer medicine to patients in their homes. Each patient can take several hours. Bedsole said she tries to pick up Rebloom bouquets anytime she gets the call. Bedsole said she loves delivering the flowers to patients as much as the patients love getting them. Some patients have even been brought to tears by the gesture.
“Their eyes just light up,” Bedsole said. “… People just love flowers, even men. I’ve given them to a couple of older gentlemen and they love them too.”
Elizabeth Brantley and Stephanie Hagan, both social workers with Medical Advocacy and Outreach, recently picked up bouquets for clients who receive support and HIV treatment services through the organization. Many of their clients are women, including women who are pregnant.
Stress, they said, is high among all of their clients. They place the Rebloom bouquets throughout the office and exam rooms, and when clients come in, they’ll have them pick a bouquet to take with them. The bouquets make a difference, they said.
“I’ve had a couple of people that this has just made their entire day turn around,” Hagan said. “Flowers bring you hope, bring you joy. We always tell them where they’re from, that somebody in the community is thinking about them. I think some of my clients just feel forgotten by everybody.”
Donaldson said any organization that would like to get flowers for patients or clients can contact Windmill Station (334-805-9057 or www.windmillstationdothan.com) and ask about Rebloom, which has an Instagram page at rebloomdothan.
“Everybody’s so happy to be a part of this,” she said. “It’s like a vacation for me to come in and be able to rearrange all these flowers.”
Peggy Ussery is a Dothan Eagle staff writer and can be reached at aussery@dothaneagle.com or 334-712-7963. Support her work and that of other Eagle journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at dothaneagle.com.