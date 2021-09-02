Rebloom upcycles used florals

Lovely blush, pink and white roses with some baby blue hydrangeas covered a table inside the Roosevelt room at Windmill Station. The flowers had been used for a wedding held at the venue, but were set to go out into the world to brighten someone else’s day.

“Who doesn’t want to give flowers? And who doesn’t want to get flowers?” said Jennifer Donaldson, owner of East River Trading at Windmill Station. “I mean, it’s a win-win for everybody that’s involved with Rebloom.”

Donaldson, who helps manage Windmill Station, had never given much thought to floral waste until she came upon a dumpster full of flowers following an event held at the Dothan venue.

She went dumpster diving, of course, and started calling people she knew to see how the flowers could be upcycled. She organized volunteers with local hospice and medical care groups to help redistribute the blooms.

Then, she started talking with couples holding their weddings or receptions at the venue as well as other event hosts about how they planned to dispose of any fresh flowers and if they would be willing to donate their flowers to the not-for-profit Rebloom.