Recovery Organization of Coffee County board of directors selected for 2021
Photo by Mona Hooper

The Recovery Organization of Coffee County represents the statewide Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster.

ROCC is sanctioned by and works with the Governor's Office of Services and is intended to be a network for organizations that assist during disasters.

The affairs of the corporation are managed by a Board of Directors. ROCC officers selected for the board of directors for 2021 include Chair Robert Jackson, Vice-Chair Scotty Johnson, Secretary Jacque Hawkins and Treasurer Lynda Waller.

Other board members include representatives from the Emergency Management Agency (EMA), United Way, American Red Cross, representatives from the cities of Elba, Kinston, Enterprise and New Brockton and some members at large.

Shown in photo (from left) are EMA Intern Lauren Clarke, Waller, Jackson, Hawkins, EMA Director James Brown, Johnson and Chaplain James Endrihs.

