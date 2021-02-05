Recreational facilities, aging infrastructure highlighted during Dothan strategic plan talks

City leaders discussed aging infrastructure, future road improvements, and recreational facility upgrades on the first day of their strategic planning meeting on Friday.

A plan to upgrade parts of Rip Hewes Stadium became more defined during a presentation from Assistant City Manager Randy Morris, who said the first phase of the project could address field lighting and install a new video board and be done before the 2021 football season.

New track facility talks were enlivened with Commissioners Janasky Fleming and John Ferguson advocating the project finally be prioritized after years of interest from the community.

“I feel certain with the popularity of track… the interest level is so high that this would not be something that goes to waste,” Fleming said during the meeting.

Ferguson suggested Fleming take the lead with facilitating conversations between nonprofits and local school systems that would primarily use the track.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Mayor Mark Saliba said a track facility would likely not pay for itself because there aren’t very many state tournaments.

Morris briefly described a two-part future plan for Water World’s continued improvements, including Phase 2 of the park’s expansion.