Red Kettle campaign helps families in need

From their spot at the Northside Walmart home and pharmacy entrance, Dothan Mayor Mark Saliba and his wife, Angie, taunted Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver with their bell-ringing prowess.
Culver, positioned at the super store’s grocery entrance, had repeatedly vowed in recent weeks to reclaim the county’s title as the more profitable Salvation Army bell ringers.
“We’re going to defeat the evil empire again this year and put ourselves back on top of the pedestal,” Culver said as he began his bell-ringing shift on Wednesday, vigorously shaking a bell and wishing Merry Christmas to passing shoppers.
The friendly competition between city and county leaders has been going on for several years as a way to boost the Dothan Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign, the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
Houston County lost to the City of Dothan last year. The results of this year’s competition won’t be known until Thursday after the kettles are counted.
For his part, Culver snapped photos and posted on social media to get people donating.
“The good news is, it’s all for the Salvation Army and the great job they do,” Culver said. “So, the fun we have is funds for the Salvation Army.”
Saliba, meanwhile, donned an Alabama Santa hat despite Wednesday’s warm temperatures and threatened to call in the big gun – a certain former mayor and school board chairman with a penchant for generosity.
The Red Kettle campaign began before Thanksgiving and will continue until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (bell ringers do not ring on Sundays). The kettles are common at store fronts this time of year with volunteer bell-ringers doing what they can to entice people to give – even if it’s just the loose change in their pockets.
Dothan’s Salvation Army Capt. Nathan Jones – who oversees the local nonprofit with his wife, Capt. Deanne Jones – said this year’s goal is $120,000. The money raised is used to help local families in need whether its food they need or rent assistance or help paying a utility bill. Sometimes all someone needs is a tank of gas to help them get back and forth to work. Donations could help a parent pay their rent and put food on the table for their children – rather than having to choose between the two, Jones said.
To put things in perspective, Jones tells people that with a single $25 donation, the Salvation Army can feed a family of five for a week. It’s an amount many people will spend without a second thought on dinner at a local restaurant.
“Things we normally take for granted can change an entire life,” Jones said. “Our donations help relieve life stress that we don’t normally have to stress about at this moment.”
For those who don’t carry cash, the kettles feature QR codes that when scanned with the camera of a smart phone will take donors to an app where they can donate as much as they want to Dothan’s Salvation Army. It’s the first year the local Red Kettle campaign has had that option.
Jones said the local fundraiser is behind where it needs to be to reach this year’s goal, and he hopes competitions like the City of Dothan vs. Houston County help generate interest and remind people to help others in need.
For the city and county leaders participating Wednesday, the competition was all in good fun and for a good cause.
“It is for a great cause,” Saliba said. “The Salvation Army does a lot of really wonderful things for our community; and just like every other nonprofit entity that’s out there, if they weren’t here in Dothan, Alabama, a lot of things wouldn’t get done. So, we’re blessed to have them. And I want to beat Chairman Culver, too.”
