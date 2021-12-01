Red Kettle campaign helps families in need

The Red Kettle campaign began before Thanksgiving and will continue until 3 p.m. on Christmas Eve (bell ringers do not ring on Sundays). The kettles are common at store fronts this time of year with volunteer bell-ringers doing what they can to entice people to give – even if it’s just the loose change in their pockets.

Dothan’s Salvation Army Capt. Nathan Jones – who oversees the local nonprofit with his wife, Capt. Deanne Jones – said this year’s goal is $120,000. The money raised is used to help local families in need whether its food they need or rent assistance or help paying a utility bill. Sometimes all someone needs is a tank of gas to help them get back and forth to work. Donations could help a parent pay their rent and put food on the table for their children – rather than having to choose between the two, Jones said.

To put things in perspective, Jones tells people that with a single $25 donation, the Salvation Army can feed a family of five for a week. It’s an amount many people will spend without a second thought on dinner at a local restaurant.

“Things we normally take for granted can change an entire life,” Jones said. “Our donations help relieve life stress that we don’t normally have to stress about at this moment.”