Red Nose Run half marathon, 5K goes virtual this year

Instead of a T-shirt, they’ll get a Red Nose Run mask. Runners will also get a virtual bib, which they can print and wear if they choose.

“Sometimes, runners like to keep their bibs,” Crenshaw said.

Money from the Red Nose Run goes to help fund grants for a variety of local groups. This year, the foundation granted $37,465 to local groups with $30,000 generated by last year’s race. Grants have provided tickets for local school children to visit the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, covered registration fees for the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, and provided kitchen tools for the culinary arts center at the Vivian B. Adams School. Grants also have gone to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan, the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention and the Salvation Army of Dothan. Grant money has provided groceries for Brown Bag clients through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and critical home repairs for senior citizens through the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.

“We are able to put back into nonprofits because of the race,” Crenshaw said. “All the money that is raised, and then we have money from other sources, all of it goes back into nonprofits in the Wiregrass.”