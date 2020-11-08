Red Nose Run half marathon, 5K goes virtual this year

The Southeast Alabama Community Foundation is giving runners three days to run its annual half-marathon and 5K. And, other than the running, everything will be done virtually this year.
For nine years, the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation has held the run – rebranded as the Red Nose Run last year – to raise money for the grants it distributes to nonprofit organizations in Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Houston, and Henry counties. Sponsored by Flowers Hospital, the run has looped the roadways around west Dothan near the hospital in the past.
This year, because of COVID-19, runners will be able to determine their own course.
“We’re actually looking forward to it because we think it will allow people that aren’t really near Dothan to be a part of it – maybe people who have grown up in Dothan but now live elsewhere can be a part of it and still give back to their hometown,” said Burton Crenshaw, president of the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation.
Both the half marathon and the 5K races will start virtually at 8 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. Registered runners will then have until 8 a.m. on Monday, Dec. 14, to complete their run and log their time. Where they run is up to them, Crenshaw said.
“Once they run, they will just send us maybe a screenshot of their watch with their time,” she said. “It’s really the honor system.”
Instead of a T-shirt, they’ll get a Red Nose Run mask. Runners will also get a virtual bib, which they can print and wear if they choose.
“Sometimes, runners like to keep their bibs,” Crenshaw said.
Money from the Red Nose Run goes to help fund grants for a variety of local groups. This year, the foundation granted $37,465 to local groups with $30,000 generated by last year’s race. Grants have provided tickets for local school children to visit the Alabama Shakespeare Festival, covered registration fees for the Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama, and provided kitchen tools for the culinary arts center at the Vivian B. Adams School. Grants also have gone to the Alzheimer’s Resource Center in Dothan, the Exchange Center for Child Abuse Prevention and the Salvation Army of Dothan. Grant money has provided groceries for Brown Bag clients through the Wiregrass Area Food Bank and critical home repairs for senior citizens through the Wiregrass Habitat for Humanity.
“We are able to put back into nonprofits because of the race,” Crenshaw said. “All the money that is raised, and then we have money from other sources, all of it goes back into nonprofits in the Wiregrass.”
And this year, the foundation has also been handing out “surprise” grants of $1,000 each to local nonprofits as a way to mark the Southeast Alabama Community Foundation’s 10th year as an affiliate of the Central Alabama Community Foundation. Crenshaw said they’ve given out five such grants so far this year even though the coronavirus pandemic halted the celebrations for a few months. Most recently, the foundation showed up at the Mary Hill Family Services Center in Ozark to present its director with a check.
The community foundations work by pooling resources to make a larger impact for nonprofits, Crenshaw said.
“That’s really what we do,” she said. “People don’t really give to us – they’re not donating necessarily to us; they’re donating through us… Groups coming together can do so much more than us on our own.”
